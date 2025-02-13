JM Financial said Vikram Khaitan has joined the firm as executive director in the investment banking team.

Mumbai-based Khaitan will be looking after the financial institutional group sector. He reports to Sonia Dasgupta, CEO of the investment banking division.

Khaitan was one of three senior Bank of America bankers who had to leave in November last year after an internal investigation by the US bank into possible leaks of sensitive market information.

The other two bankers were co-head of India investment banking Debasish Purohit and head of global capital markets India Subhrajit Roy.

