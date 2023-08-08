Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and corporations in the region, has launched a new individual health insurance solution at the most competitive rate in the UAE.

Fully compliant with the UAE regulators, the new product, Delighted Care, offers customers local and global covers and the option to choose from a variety of comprehensive customisable plans depending on their evolving needs and emirate of residency.

Abdul Muttaleb Al Jaedi, Chief Executive Officer of Union Insurance Company, said: “We are committed to ensuring our customers’ financial stability during unfortunate events and emergencies.”

Affordable healthcare

Mahmoud Shalaab, Senior Vice President, Health Insurance Department, Union Insurance, said: “We launched Delighted Care plans because we believe that everyone deserves access to quality and affordable healthcare.”

The plans are targeted at self-employed individuals and dependents from the age of 0 to 99 years and who are living in the UAE offering them access to a wide network of healthcare providers across the country.

Mudassir Khan, Vice President of Health Underwriting/Health Insurance Department Union Insurance, said: “We are pleased to offer our customers insurance options that cater to their individual changing needs and provide them with a chance to live a healthier life.”

Union has launched a total of 11 plans; five plans for Abu Dhabi residents and six plans for Dubai and Norther Emirates residents. The new plans include enhanced benefits such as Dental, Optical, Maternity, Repatriation, Alternative treatment as well as inpatient medical services.

