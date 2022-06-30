UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has extended to July 20 the deadline to submit the UAE Reporting Financial Institutions (RFI) in accordance with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

MoF pointed out that the Automatic Exchange of Information Portal related to reports pertinent to FATCA and CRS requirements is now available at MoF’s website.

The ministry mentioned that all notified users from financial institutions must complete the registration procedures before submitting any reports, by following the steps hereunder:

*Annual Report/Nil Report Submission: Reporting Financial Institution (RFI) users must submit their annual FATCA / CRS reports through the new portal. In order for users to submit the report successfully, RFI users must download the RFI reporting excel based templates (for FATCA and CRS) directly from the portal.

*Risk Assessment Questionnaire: RFI users must submit their Risk Assessment Questionnaire in the Portal no later than July 20, 2022.

