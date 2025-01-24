Mashreq Bank has appointed Hassan Orooj as Director - Head of Debt Capital Markets and Syndicate.

Orooj has been promoted from his previous role as Director, Syndicate, a position he held with the UAE lender since April 2022. Prior to Mashreq, Orooj previously worked with HSBC for two years.

As head of DCM with Mashreq, Orooj replaces Aditya Kotibhaskar, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is now a Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Al Khaleej Investment PJSC, UAE-based diversified investment holding company.

Orooj takes on his new position at Mashreq at a time when debt capital markets in CEEMEA have started 2025 on a strong note.

According to Mashreq’s fortnightly DCM report dated January 15, this month has seen $23.1 billion in new bond issuances, compared to $22.5 billion during the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia led with the issuance of a $12 billion senior unsecured triple-tranche conventional REGS/144A bond that saw Mashreq served as a book runner.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

