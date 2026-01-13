UAE - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that gross banks’ assets, increased by 0.8% from AED5.2 trillion at the end of October 2025 to AED5.25 trillion at the end of November 2025.

In the Monetary & Banking Developments - November 2025 report, issued by the CBUAE on Monday, the Bank said that the gross credit increased by 0.7% from AED2,515.2 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED2,532.9 billion at the end of November 2025.

Gross credit increased due to the combined growth in domestic credit by AED9.0 billion and in foreign credit by AED8.7 billion.

The growth in domestic credit was due to the increases in credit to the; government sector by 2.6%, in the private sector by 0.4%, and in credit to the non-banking financial institutions by 3.6% overshadowing the decrease in credit to the public sector (government-related entities) by 1.0%.

Banks’ deposits increased by 1.0%, from AED3,203.6 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED3,236.6 billion at the end of November 2025. The increase in banks’ deposits was driven by the growth in resident deposits by 1.4%, reaching AED2,971.2 billion, while non- resident deposits decreased by 2.4%, at AED265.4 billion.

Within the resident deposits; government sector deposits increased by 0.6%, reaching AED439.2 billion, private sector deposits increased by 1.2% reaching 2,187.3 billion, government-related entities deposits increased by 3.0% reaching AED282.7 billion, and non-banking financial institutions deposits increased by 3.3% reaching AED62.0 billion, at the end of November 2025.

The monetary base increased by 1.7%, from AED836.1 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED850.1 billion at the end of November 2025.

