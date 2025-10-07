The boom in U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, helped by Donald Trump's crypto policies, could suck $1 trillion worth of deposits out of emerging economy banks in the next few years, a report from Standard Chartered estimates. About 99% of all stablecoins are pegged to the dollar, which economists say effectively makes them dollar-based bank accounts and increasingly attractive in parts of the world prone to currency crises.

Standard Chartered, a bank renowned for operating in developing economies, said the desire to avoid savings being wiped out will drive individuals and companies to put their money into stablecoin wallets instead of banks.

"We see the potential for $1 trillion to leave emerging market banks and move into stablecoins in the next three years or so," the bank's report published on Monday said. While new U.S. crypto laws aim to mitigate deposit flight by prohibiting U.S.-compliant stablecoin issuers from paying direct yields - the equivalent of an interest rate on a bank account - Standard Chartered said that emerging market populations will still want them.

"Return of capital matters more than return on capital," the bank said, estimating that current trends point to the use of stablecoins as savings across developing economies jumping to $1.22 trillion by the end of 2028, from around $173 billion now.

While a large number in absolute terms, its analysts stressed that would still represent just 2% of bank deposits in the 16 countries they deem at "high-risk" of this kind of deposit flight.

They include Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka which have all suffered currency crashes in recent years, Kenya and Morocco and heavyweight emerging economies such as Turkey, India, China, Brazil, South Africa.

"Many of them, with the key exception of China, have twin deficits that leave them relatively vulnerable to global risk aversion and sudden sharp currency depreciation," the report said.

