SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform, and Lune, a transaction data enrichment and analytics firm, have signed a deal that will harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive transformative outcomes for businesses.

With an annual growth rate of 30% projected for insight-driven businesses, this partnership will capitalise on Lune's cutting-edge technologies to deliver a "unified financial data platform" to SimpliFi's customers. By integrating finance management, data enrichment, and analytics solutions with SimpliFi's unique card issuance offering, this partnership aims to elevate the potential of financial data for businesses.

“With the rapid growth in digital payments, data analytics and insights have become a critical success factor for FinTech companies and businesses alike. Lune’s proprietary machine learning technology will convert raw customer payment and transaction data into valuable data insights, enabling SimpliFi to provide hyper-personalised financial services to its customers. The UAE has been a regional leader in FinTech, and we are delighted to partner with Lune, a home-grown Emirati technology company,” said Ali Sattar, Founder and CEO of SimpliFi.

Useful transaction data

Helal Tariq Lootah, Co-Founder of Lune, said: “In our aim to enhance transaction data to be more useful, we’re delighted to be working with SimpliFi and provide its diverse customers with practical, actionable insights to drive revenue while enabling their end customers better manage their finances with the power of data. Our partnership with SimpliFi will enable us to provide innovative solutions to SimpliFi’s diverse customer base across various verticals.”

Lune was selected to join Hub71 in 2022 and has been part of Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem alongside over 240 startups, accessing its network of partners, government entities, and active investors, while benefiting from its business-friendly environment and solid talent base.

SimpliFi, serving clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and expanding into new markets, understands the diverse data needs of its clientele. The partnership with Lune aims to empower businesses with data-driven decision-making, strategy optimisation, and unlocking new growth opportunities in a dynamic market landscape. Together, SimpliFi and Lune are set to revolutionise how businesses leverage data, propelling their success to unprecedented heights.

