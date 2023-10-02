Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Top Trading Company signed a financing agreement worth SAR 25 million with Banque Saudi Fransi on 28 September 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will use a total of SAR 15 million to pay suppliers’ dues, while the remaining amount will be utilised for issuing letters of bank guarantees.

Secured by a promissory note, the facility is valid for 12 months.

Last May, the Tadawul-listed firm secured a short-term Murabaha financing valued at SAR 10 million from the Saudi Export-Import Bank to finance its working capital.

