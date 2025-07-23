The net profits of Bank Albilad surged by 11.58% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.46 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from SAR 1.31 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.98 in H1-25 from SAR 0.88 in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Likewise, the clients’ deposits recorded an 8.20% year-on-year (YoY) rise to SAR 123.92 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 114.53 billion.

Assets jumped by 11.43% to SAR 161.90 billion in H1-25 from SAR 145.29 billion in H1-24, while the investments climbed by 25.10% to SAR 28.63 billion from SAR 22.89 billion.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Bank Albilad logged net profits amounting to SAR 765.80 million, an annual leap of 14.16% from SAR 670.80 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 9.33% from SAR 700.40 million in January-March 2025.

Dividends

The board members announced cash dividends after Zakat of SAR 675 million, equivalent to 4.50% of the bank’s share capital, for H1-25.

Bank Albilad will distribute SAR 0.45 per share for 1.50 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 5 and 20 August 2025, respectively.

