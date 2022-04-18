Saudi Arabia has converted its $300 million deposit with the Central Bank of Mauritania into a soft loan, according to a Saudi government statement.

The move was "an extension of the Kingdom's continuous support" for Mauritania, the statement said.

"The support aims to contribute to promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in addition to opening new financing channels from regional and international financial organizations."

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



