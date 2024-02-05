Alinma Bank, one of Saudi Arabia's top banks, reported a full-year 2023 net profit of 4.84 billion riyals ($1.29 billion), up 34% compared with the year-earlier period.

The net profit came in slightly ahead of analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 4.67 billion, according to LSEG data.

Loans and advances were up 19% at SAR 173.6 billion, the Islamic bank said in a statement on the Tadawul bourse on Monday. Customer deposits rose 29% to SAR 187.90 billion.

Impairment charge on financing and other financial assets increased by 9% to SAR 1.3 billion compared to last year mainly due to the growth in financing and investments portfolio.

