Qatar - QNB Group has announced its “strategic banking partnership” of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, being held from October 2 to March 28, 2024, at Al Bidda Park.

QNB Group chief operating officer Ali Rashid al-Mohannadi and Expo 2023 Doha Qatar secretary general Mohamed Ali al-Khoury signed an agreement highlighting the strategic partnership.

The signing took place in the presence of HE the Minister of Municipality, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie and QNB Group CEO Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa.

This partnership comes as a clear testament to QNB’s continuous efforts to take an active part in projects of sustainability. It also aligns with one of the major Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars to advocate and help build a better society and contribute to a better world.

As a strategic banking partner, the Group’s partnership plays a vital role in the ethos of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, which will explore the theme of “Green Desert, Better Environment” to support sustainable practices and to face global challenges.

Commenting on the partnership, al-Mohannadi said: “We are extremely pleased to participate as a strategic banking partner of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, which marks the importance of our role and dedication to promote sustainable innovations.

“We believe that this partnership will solidify our brand’s positioning when it comes to sustainability agenda and for us to be an active part in one of the largest international events of the year.”

Al-Khoury stated: "We are pleased that QNB Group is joining Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, a landmark event in our nation. Our shared values, objectives, and vision for our country's future align perfectly. Emphasising sustainability is vital to guarantee a prosperous and healthy future for upcoming generations. Expo 2023 Doha Qatar will serve as a global platform for official entities to collaborate, exchange ideas, and formulate strategies to combat desertification and climate change."

QNB Group is committed to positively impacting the environment and society for a more diverse economy. The Group’s sustainability framework consists of three pillars: sustainable finance, sustainable operations, and beyond banking, and more specifically through its corporate social responsibility due to its long-term effect on the communities it serves and operates at.

It is worth noting that QNB Group Strategy Committee is responsible for managing all matters relating to the sustainability programme, including the Group’s initiatives and efforts in the sustainability framework.

By integrating sustainability into the Group’s core business operations and leveraging innovation, it strives to impact the environment, society, and governance practices positively. This approach aligns the business with the broader goals of sustainability and responsible banking and embeds sustainability into the Group’s business and operating model.

Some of the sustainable operations that the Group successfully executed include Cutting GHG emissions, QNB Finansbank fully operating on renewables, and the Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) policy framework.

When it comes to green financing, QNB Qatar has executed green mortgages and loans, as well as Corporate and Institutional Green Banking, which plays a crucial role for QNB in terms of sustainable finance due to its significant impact on financing and the ability to drive positive environmental and societal change.

