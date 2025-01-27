Qatar - QNB Group achieved yet another exceptional year of strategic growth and accomplishments across various fronts in 2024, solidifying its position as the largest banking institution in the Middle East and Africa, operating in some 28 countries across three continents worldwide.



QNB Group sustained its strong financial performance, driven by expanding operations and a steadfast commitment to innovation, which was evident in its financial results for the year that ended on December 31, 2024.



QNB Group CEO Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa said: "The bank’s strong financial results underscore its solid financial standing, sustainable growth, and adaptability to market changes, which drive even stronger future performance.



“As we bolster our presence as a global banking brand, we are excited to embark on a new phase of growth and capitalise on promising opportunities in key markets. This supports our vision of becoming one of the leading banks in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia (MEASEA)."

