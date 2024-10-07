QIIB in collaboration with talabat have announced the launch of a special offer for its Platinum credit cardholders.



Customers will get six months free talabat Pro upon subscription to talabat Pro using their QIIB Platinum Credit Cards.



This promotion is valid until December 31, and applies to all QIIB Platinum credit cards on talabat. Customers can immediately start enjoying the free delivery benefit upon subscribing to talabat Pro using their credit at any time during the offer period.



Commenting on the offer, Khaled Abdulrahman al-Shaibei, head of Business Development at QIIB, said: "We are pleased to provide our customers with more deals and benefits that enhance their experience. Partnering with a regional leader like talabat will definitely enhance value for our Platinum credit cardholders.



"This offer was designed to meet the preferences of our Platinum cardholders, We encourage all our cardholders to make the most of this exclusive deal."



Al-Shaibei concluded, "At QIIB, we are dedicated to providing top-quality rewards and promotions for all our customers. By working with trusted partners like talabat, we ensure our customers receive the best banking experience."



Commenting on the partnership, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director, talabat Qatar, said: “At talabat we are constantly seeking ways to enhance customer experience, and this collaboration with QIIB perfectly combines the convenience of talabat Pro with the benefits of QIIB’s Platinum Credit Cards. As the MENA region’s #1 on-demand delivery platform, it is our pleasure to offer more valuable offers for our customers through local partnerships that will continue to simplify their lives.”



Customers can take advantage of this promotion by subscribing to talabat Pro using their QIIB Platinum credit cards through the talabat app, available on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

