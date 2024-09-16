Commercial Bank has achieved an impressive upgrade in its MSCI ESG rating, moving from BBB to an “A” rating in its most recent assessment. MSCI, a leading provider of research and data on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors, evaluates companies based on their resilience to long-term ESG risks. Commercial Bank’s improved rating places it among the top banks in Qatar for ESG performance.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham said, “Sustainability as a concept and practice is a core part of Commercial Bank’s approach through its commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030, and more recently through its Corporate Sustainability Strategy and active support for Qatar’s National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.”

Commercial Bank EGM, Chief Risk Officer and Chairman Sustainability Committee Antonio Gamez Munoz said, “MSCI’s ESG ratings upgrade recognizes Commercial Bank’s real and practical actions to improve our ESG practices across the Bank. We are committed to a resilient and sustainable financial future in line with the State’s goals, and we will continue to enhance our ESG practices further in accordance with the latest and best international standards.”

This upgrade in the MSCI ESG rating highlights Commercial Bank’s growing commitment to sustainability, responsible governance, and environmental stewardship, aligning its goals with national and international best practices. The bank’s progress reflects its dedication to creating a sustainable and resilient future for both its operations and the community it serves.

