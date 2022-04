Poland will offer borrowers 3-month 'credit breaks' and subsidies to help them deal with rising interest rates, the prime minister said on Monday, in comments that sent banking stocks lower on the Warasaw stock exchange.

Poland also plans to abolish the WIBOR interbank rate against which most Polish mortgages are based on.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Marek Strzelecki)