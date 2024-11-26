Qatar - Ooredoo Qatar has partnered with Doha Bank to leverage the strengths of both organisations to meet growing market demand through innovative business streams and enhanced customer experiences.



The collaboration, formalised through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to benefit both parties' customers. It outlines joint initiatives such as employee services, cross-selling opportunities, loyalty programmes, and advanced customer analytics.



Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani, Ooredoo Qatar CEO, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Doha Bank to deliver exceptional value and create mutually beneficial opportunities for our customers. With our expertise, we will bring a host of innovative services and benefits, from co-branded card offerings to exclusive mobile device plans and more. This is a significant step in our ongoing mission to upgrade our customers’ world.”



Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank Group, said: “Our partnership with Ooredoo represents a significant step in Doha Bank’s mission to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Qatar’s vibrant economy.



“By joining forces, we are committed to driving innovation and connectivity that will enhance individual and business experiences across Qatar. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering a resilient, integrated community aligned with Qatar’s ambitious vision for the future.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

