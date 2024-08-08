Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to developing national talents, Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently announced the launch of its Islamic Finance Graduate Programme, NANMU.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAIOFI), is designed to nurture the next generation of leaders in Islamic finance and provide comprehensive professional development opportunities for employees.

The official inauguration of the NANMU programme was graced by the presence of Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, alongside Haifa Al Lawati, Chief Human Resources Officer, and distinguished representatives from AAIOFI.

This initiative exemplifies Bank Nizwa’s dedication to workforce development in alignment with national priorities to advance professional expertise in the Islamic finance sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Khaled Al Kayed, said, “The launch of this programme is part of Bank Nizwa’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with developments in the Islamic banking sector and economic challenges by building knowledge programmes derived from the latest advancements in Islamic finance. These programmes contribute to continuously honing our employees’ skills, positioning them to become influential leaders within the institution."

"We consider investing in human capital, by fostering a culture of professional and personal growth, an essential component in building a cadre of leaders capable of making a positive tangible impact on the economy and society, and in shaping a bright future for the country.”

Haifa Al Lawati said, ‘We are very proud to launch the NANMU programme, which reflects the bank’s core values in the continuous development and enhancement of employees’ skills. Providing employees with the necessary knowledge will not only boost their individual capabilities but will also contribute to elevating the bank’s performance and the Islamic banking scene in the country to promising new heights. Through this programme, we aim to prepare a generation of qualified leaders who can face future industry challenges and push the boundaries of innovation within the bank.”

The inaugural NANMU cohort comprises 25 employees selected for their capabilities and dedication, reflecting the bank’s commitment to recognising and rewarding outstanding performance.

These participants will embark on an intensive learning journey, covering critical areas such as Islamic Banking Principles and Standards, Islamic Products and Services, Governance and Sharia Guidelines, and current industry trends and market analysis. The comprehensive curriculum aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of Islamic finance.

The NANMU programme will be delivered by a distinguished faculty, including experts from AAIOFI and seasoned professionals from Bank Nizwa.

It integrates cutting-edge theoretical insights, global best practices, real-world applications, and industry-specific knowledge to ensure a well-rounded educational experience.

In a sector guided by Sharia-compliant practices, Bank Nizwa recognises that it is essential that employees possess a deep understanding of the unique financial instruments and regulatory frameworks that distinguish Islamic banking from conventional banking.

Through such initiatives, the bank not only equips its staff to navigate the complexities of the industry but also empowers them to become champions of Islamic finance.

