Abu Dhabi – The net profits of National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) rose by 25.70% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 165.29 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022 from AED 131.48 million, according to the bank's unaudited consolidated financials for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2022.

The bank's net interest income and income from Islamic products amounted to AED 148.94 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, up from AED 140.28 million in the same period of 2021.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.09 in H1-22, versus AED 0.07 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank's net profits increased to AED 68.72 million from AED 54.99 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the bank's net profits surged by 26.26% to AED 96.57 million, versus AED 76.48 million in the same quarter of 2021.

