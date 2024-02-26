National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has announced the launch of NBF Markets, a margin trading platform providing 24/5 access to FX, precious metals, derivatives and CFDs for NBF corporate clients.

With access to a diverse range of instruments to meet varied trading needs, NBF Markets benefits from real-time pricing, advanced order management, and risk monitoring for an efficient and enhanced trading experience.

Accessible through the NBF website, NBF Markets also offers competitive pricing, efficient onboarding and seamless funds transfer. NBF Markets will allow clients to trade a certain multiple of their margin in global market products, 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

New technologies

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, commented: “As one of the industry’s leading banks in digital finance, we are always looking for new technologies that provide customers with the best digital banking solutions, focusing on speed and convenience. NBF Markets reaffirms our commitment to empowering our customers in their digital transformation journey, developing digital knowledge to ensure safety and reduce transaction costs. We support the UAE’s digital transformation goals and will continue implementing the best products and solutions to enhance the experience of our customers in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision.”

Also available as a premium version, ‘NBF Markets Pro’ provides enhanced capabilities, tailored for high-volume and active traders seeking advanced trade management tools. Engineered for speed and productivity, NBF Markets Pro can be configured on multiple monitors at once.

Providing a comprehensive account overview, performance analysis, returns breakdown and portfolio summary, NBF Markets is a sophisticated trading platform designed to meet the need for efficient trades in global market.

