National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has appointed Yusuf Ahmed Abdulla as Head of Prestige Banking within its Retail Banking Division.

Abdulla brings over two decades of experience in wealth management and private banking, having held senior positions at several leading international financial institutions, including Julius Baer, Citibank, Mashreq Bank, and HSBC. Most recently, he served as Director of Private Banking at Julius Baer in Bahrain, where he managed investment portfolios and provided holistic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Technology from Coventry University, United Kingdom, and has completed advanced professional training with institutions such as The Wharton School and the Chartered Insurance Institute in London.

This strategic appointment will advance NBB’s Prestige Banking segment and further enhance the delivery of specialised services to its affluent customer base, the bank said.