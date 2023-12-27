Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) announced that it has completed the sale of its 46.32% stake in Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) to a Fairfax Financial Holdings Limitedآ’s group entity.

The dealآ’s net value came to KD 256.5 million (USD 832 million), with KIPCOآ’s net profit at KD 73 million (USD 237 million).

The price per share was set at KD 2 minus 54 fils distributed as dividend for 2022. The deal generated a double-digit internal rate of return (IRR) during the investment holding period.

Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCOآ’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "KIPCOآ’s transformative merger grew our portfolio, and we have since been looking at opportunities for exits and investments with the ultimate goal of growth and greater value-creation for our shareholders.

"The sale of GIG to our partners, Fairfax, is yet another example of the success of our long-term strategy of acquiring businesses, scaling them and then exiting when both the timing and the financial rewards are opportune." Proceeds of the sale of KIPCOآ’s stake in GIG will provide liquidity to further strengthen KIPCOآ’s capital structure and reduce its leverage. It will also allow KIPCO to seek growth opportunities, both in sectors it already operates in, as well as new sectors and business opportunities that are aligned with the companyآ’s vision and strategy.

