H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with David Vélez, Founder and CEO of Nubank, the São Paulo-based digital banking and financial services corporation.

The meeting explored investment opportunities offered by Abu Dhabi and the UAE, enabling global banking and financial institutions to expand their operations into markets across Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Nubank is set to establish its new headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), in collaboration with leading investment, economic, and financial institutions, including the integrated digital banking platform Wio Bank.

Nubank is the largest digital bank in Latin America and among the largest globally. Founded in Brazil in 2013, the bank manages assets exceeding US$78 billion and currently serves more than 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, the United States, and Germany.

The meeting was attended by Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Badr Saleem Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The meeting was also attended by Roberto Campos Neto, Vice-Chairman and Global Head of Public Policy at Nubank; and Guilherme Lago, Chief Financial Officer of Nu Holdings Ltd. (Nubank) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nu México.