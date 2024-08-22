Network International joined forces with Invest Bank to boost Network’s digital payment services to the bank’s corporate customers, according to a press release.

The collaboration will enable Invest Bank to expand the Network’s merchant acquiring, card acceptance and payments services for its corporate clients.

The two entities will also team up to secure a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions using a secure, scalable, and integrated omnichannel approach.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services at Network International, said: “This partnership reinforces Network’s commitment to empowering financial institutions across the region with secure, scalable, and innovative payment services.”

Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International, commented: “By integrating our omnichannel payment technologies with Invest Bank’s offerings, we are enabling their corporate clients to manage payments seamlessly across all channels—whether online or in-store.”

“This partnership will enable Invest Bank’s clients to benefit from a unified, secure payment experience, allowing them to streamline their operations,” Kundra added.

Hemant Patel, Head of Transaction Banking at Invest Bank, noted: “We are committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of our payment management solutions for our Wholesale Banking customers.”

Last June, Ahmed Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eideh resigned from his position as the CEO of Invest Bank.

