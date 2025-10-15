Egypt - HSBC Egypt has been voted as the number one Best Cash Management Provider in Egypt in the 2025 Euromoney Cash Management Survey. As another vote of trust, the bank secured the first position overall and in every sub-category, including product, technology and service.

Moreover, HSBC has been named as the #1 Cash Management bank globally for the third consecutive year, reflecting HSBC’s continued leadership and commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients.

Commenting on this, Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairperson and CEO HSBC Bank Egypt, said, “This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to the expertise of our teams. Our leadership in cash management is driven by continuous investment in technology and digital innovation including our most recent launch of the Treasury API solution, helping clients thrive in an increasingly interconnected and fast-changing world.”

Reham Kamel, Country Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC Egypt added, “This achievement, based on feedback from corporate clients and financial decision makers, highlights HSBC’s strong position in Egypt and reflects the trusted relationships we hold with our clients. It further reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that support their business growth.”

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey is one of the most prestigious benchmarks in the industry, capturing the views of thousands of corporate treasury professionals worldwide. HSBC’s top ranking in 13 countries including Egypt and in 80 categories overall further underscores the bank’s position as a global industry leader.

This recognition reflects the bank’s purpose to open up a world of opportunity and commitment to help Egypt’s businesses connect and grow, not only through our products, but also by leveraging the full strength of HSBC network, insights and people.

