Greek private sector bank deposits declined in February for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

Business and household bank deposits decreased to 177.54 billion euros ($194.53 billion) at the end of February from 177.82 billion in January, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows have been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

Greece's economic rebound from the pandemic slowed in last year's fourth quarter, dragged by net exports, but for the year as a whole the economy grew 8.3% after a sharp downturn in 2020. ($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)



