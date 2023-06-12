First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and IBM Consulting are advancing their collaboration to help migrate more applications to the cloud as part of the bank’s evolution journey to modernise its digital infrastructure.

FAB is working with IBM Consulting to conduct a discovery and assessment exercise of applications to determine the best way to carry out their migration to cloud environments.

This will enable the bank to optimise its technology infrastructure within a hybrid multi cloud strategy to drive cost efficiency, increase productivity and create opportunities for innovation.

Delivery Curator framework

To execute the project, IBM will use its Delivery Curator framework, an industry-based, pattern-driven accelerator designed to assist in the end-to-end cloud migration process from discovery through implementation.

“We are proud to be progressing steadily with our digital transformation journey, positioning us for further agility and growth. FAB is taking its partnership with IBM Consulting further to facilitate our cloud migration initiatives, allowing us to continue to provide a seamless digital experience to all our customer groups, develop new digital offerings in an agile manner and reduce our data centre footprint,” said Srinivasan Sampath, Acting Group Chief Technology Officer – First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Liaquat Parkar, Executive Partner, MEA at IBM Consulting added: “IBM Consulting plays a key role in helping financial services companies modernise their offerings and migrate them to a hybrid cloud environment. As the UAE’s financial services landscape continues to evolve and digital transformation initiatives continue apace, banks are accelerating their digital initiatives. We look forward to building on our achievements with FAB to advance the bank’s ambitious cloud transformation journey.”

Today’s news builds on previous work to support the bank’s ongoing digital transformation journey and enhance FAB’s digital platforms in a hybrid cloud environment to help deliver a seamless digital experience to the bank’s customers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).