Emirates NBD, a leading banking group, has launched its new Emirates NBD Millionaire Account, a savings-linked account giving customers the opportunity to win big.

The account focusses on promoting savings habits and rewards customers with a total prize pool of AED57 million ($15.5 million), with dedicated prizes for Emiratis, residents and businesses.

Individual Millionaire account holders with deposit balances of AED10,000 or an AED8,000 average balance for payroll transfers have the chance to win prizes worth AED45 million, including four bi-annual prizes valued at AED18 million, 20 Mega monthly prizes of approximately AED20 million and more than 500 other prizes amounting AED6 million over a period of one year.

Business Banking customers

Similarly, Business Banking customers can also enter the draw by maintaining a monthly average balance of AED100,000, with a chance to win prizes worth more than AED12 million, including four quarterly grand prizes worth AED4 million, 60 Mega monthly prizes amounting AED3.6 million and 204 other prizes valued at AED4.44 million over a period of one year.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “As a leading national bank in the region, we take our responsibility seriously in encouraging customers to adopt good financial habits, guiding them to make informed financial choices and support them in achieving financial aspirations. Our new account is an excellent opportunity to reward our loyal customers by giving them a chance to win life-changing prizes.”

