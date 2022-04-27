Emirates Insurance Company PJSC has announced that it will accept nominations for a female board member from tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday, May 7th.

Qualified women candidates can apply using information posted along with the disclosure today (Wednesday) on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and also on the company’s website.

Under general conditions, the company said the number of board members to be elected is one female and that the application period would be open for 10 days.

The UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced in March 2021 that listed companies must have at least one woman appointed to their boards, as part of efforts to empower Emirati women and encourage them to play a greater role on the boards of listed companies.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com