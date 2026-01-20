Egypt - Orion Consumer Finance (algo), a partnership between Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) and AUR Leasing and Factoring, has received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to operate in Egypt’s consumer finance sector, after fulfilling all regulatory requirements set by the authority.

The approval comes in line with the state’s efforts to expand non-banking financial services and enhance financial inclusion.

Commenting on the development, the two founding partners, Ashraf Salman and Mohamed Hisham Talaat Moustafa, said that obtaining the licence marks a pivotal milestone toward launching the company’s products in the market. They noted that the FRA’s approval—under the leadership of Dr Mohamed Farid, Chairman of the Authority—reflects confidence in Orion Consumer Finance’s business model and its ability to deliver innovative financing solutions while adhering to the highest standards of governance and regulatory compliance.

For his part, Amir Soliman, Founder and CEO of Orion Consumer Finance (algo), said the company aims to bring a qualitative shift to the consumer finance landscape by offering flexible, fast, and secure financing solutions through simplified, non-traditional procedures. “Our goal is to redefine how individuals access financial services and manage their money through an integrated platform powered by advanced analytics,” he said.

As part of its forward-looking strategy, the company plans to launch algo, its flagship SuperApp, designed as a lifestyle-driven consumer finance platform. The app will create an integrated ecosystem that supports financing for TMG’s products, helping to stimulate demand while enhancing affordability for a premium lifestyle.

Leveraging AI-powered credit solutions, the platform is expected to deliver seamless and instant customer experiences, reflecting the company’s vision of smart, simple, and technology-enabled financing. The initiative aligns with TMG’s broader commitment to offering innovative, digital-first solutions that enhance customer experience and support the evolution of Egypt’s consumer finance market.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

