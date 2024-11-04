The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 17 billion through two offerings on Monday, 4 November.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 5 billion, carrying a two-year maturity period until 1 October 2026, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 12 billion and will mature in three years on 5 November 2027.

Additionally, the CBE issued floating-rate T-bonds at an amount of EGP 2 billion through one tranche, which holds a tenor of five years until 1 October 2029.

Last week, the financial authority offered T-bonds worth EGP 15 billion through two issues.

