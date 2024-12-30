The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 5 billion through two issues on Monday, 30 December.

The semi-annual tranche stood at EGP 3 billion and will mature in two years on 1 October 2026, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of three years until 3 December 2027, the second auction was valued at EGP 2 billion.

Additionally, the CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds at a total value of EGP 1.50 billion through two offerings.

The issues held a maturity period of three years until 8 October 2027 and five years until 1 October 2029, respectively.

The first offering amounted to EGP 1 billion, while the second one stood at EGP 500 million.

On 23 December, the central bank CBE unveiled debt instruments valued at EGP 4 billion.

