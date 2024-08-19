The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) unveiled treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 6 billion through two auctions on Monday, 19 August 2024.

The first tranche stood at EGP 1 billion, holding a tenor of two years until 20 August 2026, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second issue was valued at EGP 5 billion and will mature in three years on 13 August 2027.

The CBE also announced floating-rate T-bonds at a value of EGP 250 million through one tranche, which will mature in five years on 6 August 2029.

Last week, the financial authority issued T-bonds and a floating-rate note worth EGP 7 billion over two offerings.

