The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 3.50 billion through two auctions on Monday, 1 April 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 3 billion and will mature in three years on 2 April 2027, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second tranche stood at EGP 500 million, holding a tenor of five years until 2 April 2029.

The financial authority also issued zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion through one offering that carries a 546-day maturity period until 30 September 2025.

Last week, the CBE auctioned debt instruments at a total value of EGP 4.50 billion through two tranches.

