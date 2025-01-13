Ecobank Uganda has formed a strategic partnership with Ria Money Transfer, a renowned global leader in cross-border remittance services. This partnership will significantly improve remittance options across Uganda, allowing customers to receive funds directly into their Ecobank accounts.

Both account holders and non-account holders will also have the option to collect cash transfers promptly at any Ecobank branch or through the bank’s wide sub-agent network across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Grace Muliisa, managing director of Ecobank Uganda (right), said “there is a growing need to provide seamless financial solutions to Africans in the diaspora. We are excited to collaborate with Ria Money Transfer to enhance the security and efficiency of remittance services for all Ugandans.”

El Hadj Malick Seck, managing director of Ria Money Transfer, Africa noted the importance of East Africa, particularly Uganda, in Ria’s operations and emphasised how the partnership would provide even greater convenience to Ugandans sending money to their families back home.

