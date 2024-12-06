The National Health Insurance Company - Daman, announced the extension of working hours in its branches during the grace period for violators, as part of its efforts to provide a facilitated experience that ensures the completion of applications efficiently and easily, due to the large number of customers visiting Daman branches to rectify their status.

The working hours at the company’s main branch in Abu Dhabi, Musaffah and Al Ain will be extended starting from Monday, 9th December, as the branches will open from 08:00 to 20:00 during weekdays, and from 08:00 to 17:00 on weekends.

This step is taken to provide customers with a wider window to visit the company’s branches, which will contribute to reducing waiting times, enhancing overall customer satisfaction levels, and enabling Daman’s team to provide the necessary support to customers more effectively and manage the current increase in demand levels more efficiently.

Daman has also called on members of the Basic Plan to make use of the company’s online digital platforms to avail renewal and enrolment services. These online services, available for individuals and small group customers, can be accessed through the Daman and Thiqa mobile applications and Daman’s website, removing the need for customers to visit the company’s branches and avoid the long wait times.

Renewing or enrolling new individual members in the Basic Plan can be done through the Daman and Thiqa mobile applications and the company’s website. Small group members must visit the company’s website to obtain renewal services or enrol new members to the Basic Plan.