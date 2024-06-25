Cairo – Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB) has increased the limit on foreign-currency spending in and outside Egypt using credit cards.

The bank also reduced the Foreign exchange markup fees to 5% for all cards, according to a statement.

It is worth noting that CIB posted consolidated net profits of EGP 11.92 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from EGP 6.06 billion in Q1-23.

