First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has launched its newest corporate online banking channel, FABMISR E-Connect, for multinationals and large corporates, according to an emailed press release.

This channel supports the bank’s commitment to providing advanced banking solutions that redefine the corporate customer experience.

E-Connect offers an integrated banking experience, enabling companies to monitor and manage all their bank accounts with FABMISR, as well as view accounts held with other lenders across Egypt or globally through the MT940 service.

The channel also allows clients to track loan and deposit accounts and generate accurate, real-time account statements at any time, providing ultimate flexibility in financial management.

As for conducting transactions, the channel supports local and international payments in both local and foreign currencies, including scheduled transactions and standing instructions. It also secures bulk payment uploads, supporting large-scale operations with precision and speed.

Sherif Sabry, Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking Group in FABMISR, said: “The launch of the FABMISR E-Connect online banking channel marks a transformative step that empowers our corporate clients to manage their financial resources with unparalleled efficiency and transparency.”

He added: “This advanced channel not only meets all corporate needs but also contributes to the state's objectives of promoting financial inclusion by enabling more businesses to benefit from modern banking solutions that align with market developments and foster an investment-friendly environment.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).