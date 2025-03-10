Egyptian banks have started lifting restrictions on opening new accounts, especially financial inclusion accounts, starting Sunday, March 9th.

This move aligns with International Women’s Day and is part of the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) financial inclusion initiatives.

Accordingly, banks will offer several benefits for two weeks, including free bank account openings with no fees for customers.

Only a valid national ID is required to open an account, and the issuance of debit and prepaid cards is also free.

The CBE aims to facilitate the procedures for citizens willing to open bank accounts, encouraging those who do not deal with the banking sector and spreading financial culture among them.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).