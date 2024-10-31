The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 60 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 182 days on 6 May 2025, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 20 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 4 November next year.

Earlier this week, on 27 October, the CBE announced T-bills worth EGP 50 billion through two issues.

