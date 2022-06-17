Bahrain - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has issued new directives to insurance companies requiring the establishment of an internal actuarial unit within their organization structure.

In addition, all insurance firms must appoint in-house Bahraini competencies in preparation for qualifying them to become qualified actuaries licensed by recognized international actuarial institutes to carry out actuarial work and prepare the relevant regulatory reports according to the requirements of the CBB in this regard.

These directives will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, companies will be required to appoint a Bahraini actuarial analyst within a period not exceeding end of June, 2023, provided that the companies appoint and qualify them to be qualified actuaries that are accredited by a globally recognized institute of actuaries to carry out actuarial roles within insurance firms in fulfillment of the requirements of the second phase of these directives.

In the second phase, companies will be required to appoint Bahraini qualified actuary within a period not exceeding the end of June 2029.

It is worth noting that CBB issued these directives in conjunction with the launch of the joint initiative yesterday (June 15) between Labor Fund (Tamkeen), CBB, the Institute of Actuaries in London, and Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to prepare and employ a number of Bahraini cadres in the actuarial sciences to work within insurance companies in the kingdom.

This initiative is also considered one of the important steps to prepare qualified Bahraini cadres in important specialties of the insurance sector.

CBB said it was in line with the efforts made to create employment opportunities for Bahrainis within the local financial market, which is one of the priorities of the Economic Recovery Plan of 2022-2026.

In addition, to the issuance of the new accounting standard “IFRS 17” effective in 2023, as the application of this standard will depend in particular on the estimates and recommendations of the actuary appointed by the company to prepare the financial statements according to the new accounting standard.

On the new directives, Abdul Rahman Al Baker, the Executive Director of Financial Institutions Supervision, said CBB was keen to continue its efforts to develop the insurance industry keep pace with the best international standards.

Al Baker pointed out that the purpose of this initiative and its legislation was not limited to providing job opportunities, but also aimed at strengthening the insurance industry with qualified Bahraini cadres for important specializations that enhance the pioneering position and the distinguished financial position of Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).