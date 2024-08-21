Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) is offering a new array of exclusive offers of mortgage financing solutions through the Baity platform.

This is through a partnership agreement with Eskan Bank to boost the strategic relationship between the two entities and to provide financing to eligible Bahrainis to benefit from the various housing finance programmes.

Ahmed Taqi, general manager of retail banking at BBK, commented: “We are pleased to launch our latest mortgage offerings via the Baity platform. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing essential financing solutions to our valued customers, enabling them to realise their aspirations of owning their dream homes.

We take pride in our continued partnership with Eskan Bank and the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry, offering a diverse range of financing options to our clientele. Moreover, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to all individuals through our team of expert advisers throughout the application process.”

He added: “Through this partnership with Baity, our aim is to enhance the reach of our financial services to all, ensuring accessibility and convenience for everyone. This underscores our commitment to providing our customers with competitive financing solutions that align with and meet their needs and aspirations for acquiring various properties they aspire to own.

We are determined to continue our supportive efforts towards housing initiatives, ensuring the development of housing services offered to citizens and residents.”

For his part, Eskan Bank general manager Abdulla Talib said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with BBK which marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional financing services. It will enable us to leverage combined strengths and provide our customers with enhanced financing solutions.”