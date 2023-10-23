Saudi Arabia - In a step towards fulfilling the needs of clients wishing to make safe and profitable investments, Bank Albilad offers financial returns exceeding 6% as annual return of the proxy investment account.



This is part of Bank Albilad’s commitment to providing innovative products and services for its clients and satisfying their financial needs and their investment requirements. Bank Albilad has stressed that the account can be opened without any subscription fees or any charges through Albilad application without the need to visit the branch.



This in turn saves clients’ time and effort and serves as an alternative to traditional deposits compatible with the controls of the Sharia Committee and as an ideal option for clients looking for safe and innovative investment solutions.



The Bank allows clients to benefit from the proxy investment account in riyals and US dollars. This provides a variety of unpaid options of the investment process that takes from one to 24 months, with the possibility of automatically renewing the proxy contract with the same capital and transferring profits to the current account or automatically reinvesting capital and profits. This will facilitate the investment process and brings continuous additional return.



It is worth noting that the proxy investment account is one of the main innovative banking products that Bank Albilad proudly offers in accordance with the initiative to enhance financial awareness and savings. It is also one of the initiatives of the financial sector development program aimed at realizing the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. At the same time the proxy investment account allows both Saudi citizens and expatriates to register for it to benefit from this distinctive investment opportunity through the Albilad application around the clock.

