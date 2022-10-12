Bahrain - Customers interested in living or investing in the ‘Dareena Dilmunia’ project can now apply for a mortgage loan from Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) as part of an agreement signed between BBK and Ithmaar Development Company.

The agreement was signed at the Ithmaar headquarters at Bahrain Financial Harbour.

“It gives us great pride to begin this new phase of our partnership with Ithmaar Development Company,” said BBK general manager Adel Salem.

“We emphasise that these agreements solidify our status as one of the key players in the urban renaissance that Bahrain is currently experiencing, and enhance our standing as one of the leading banks offering housing financing options.”

