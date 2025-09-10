Al Salam Bank, a leading financial institution in Bahrain, has signed a strategic deal with Denodo, a global leader in data management, AWS and NAIB IT, a Bahrain-based systems integrator known for delivering high-impact technology solutions across banking, government, public sector, and enterprise organisations.

The agreement aims to adopt the Denodo platform to amplify the Bank’s data and AI infrastructure, in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and the national direction toward digital transformation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shaikha Dr. Dheya Bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Managing Director at NAIB IT; Anwar Murad, Deputy CEO - Banking at Al Salam Bank, Hemantha Wijesinghe, CTO at Al Salam Bank and Gabriele Obino, Denodo Regional Vice President South Europe and Middle East and General Manager Denodo Arabian Limited.

Through the Denodo platform, Al Salam Bank will be able to unify its enterprise data across various systems, enabling faster decision-making and driving innovation.

This step also reflects the Bank’s commitment to leading innovation in digital banking, in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s long-term economic vision.

Shaikha Dr. Dheya said: "This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in Bahrain's digital transformation journey. We are happy to facilitate partnerships that advance our nation's technological capabilities and strengthen our position as a regional fintech hub."

"Through initiatives like this, we are building the foundation for a knowledge-based economy that aligns with Bahrain's Vision 2030," she stated.

On the deal, Murad said: "At Al Salam Bank, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of digital transformation within the financial sector. This strategic partnership with Denodo and NAIB IT marks a significant step in advancing our digital maturity and optimising the use of data and AI to better serve our clients."

"By harnessing real-time data integration and AI-powered analytics, we aim to enhance responsiveness, strengthen operational agility, and deliver a more personalized and seamless banking experience. This initiative goes beyond technology adoption—it represents our dedication to embedding intelligence into core operations, enabling informed decision-making and positioning Al Salam Bank as a forward-looking institution aligned with the aspirations of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, he added.

Wijesinghe said this partnership reflects its vision to build a smarter, more agile bank powered by advanced data and AI capabilities.

"We believe this initiative will not only enhance the clients experience but also set a benchmark for innovation in the region," he added.

Al Salam Bank has signed a strategic agreement with Denodo and NAIB IT to advance its data management and AI initiatives through AWS Marketplace, enabling faster procurement, cloud-native scalability, and real-time access to data products to accelerate innovation.

The agreement forms a key pillar in Al Salam Bank’s broader digital transformation roadmap, reinforcing its position at the forefront of smart banking in the region.

With the Denodo Platform’s logical data management capabilities including a universal semantic layer, Al Salam Bank can connect and manage data from its core systems, cloud-based services, and fintech partners, within minutes instead of weeks.

The interoperability among the different systems will enable AI-powered analytics and reporting, enabling faster, data-driven decisions at the executive and operational levels.

Commenting on the partnership, Obino said: "We are proud to support Al Salam Bank in its digital transformation journey. Our platform enables real-time data access, governance, and agility, critical components for AI success. This partnership showcases how modern data management can empower financial institutions to lead in a rapidly evolving digital economy."

"As a local integrator, our mission is to ensure that global innovation translates into local success," said Ebrahim Sonde, COO at NAIB IT.

"Collaborating with Al Salam Bank and Denodo, we are committed to delivering a robust, secure, and scalable data architecture that drives meaningful transformation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

