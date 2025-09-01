Veteran investment banker Ali Khalpey is leaving EFG Hermes after nine years to join a US investment bank in the region.

Khalpey served the Egypt-based firm as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets.

Prior to EFG Hermes, he worked at UK-based Exotix Partners. He began his banking career as a fund manager at BlackRock in 1996 and has also held roles at Investec and Renaissance Capital.

EFG Hermes was ranked as the top regional bank in ECM in LSEG H1 MENA Investment banking review, with a market share of 10.9% and proceeds worth $826 million.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)