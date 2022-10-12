Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) has signed an agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to provide medical and property insurance at exclusive rates for the free zone community's employees and customers.

The agreement was signed between Ahmad Idris, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), and Ahmad Al Haddad, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE.

ADNIC will provide pre-underwritten insurance products for health and office insurance with exclusive pricing.

Home to over 9,000 companies, including 100+ global Fortune 500 companies, the free zone is a world-renowned hub for global trade. With this partnership, ADNIC continues its efforts to support businesses in the region with innovative insurance solutions.

Al Haddad said, "This partnership with ADNIC ensures we give our customers, and their workforce, access to some of the country's best health insurance policies and top-notch healthcare facilities."

Through this partnership, the Jafza community will benefit from hassle-free online enrolment for health insurance policies without the need to submit individual application forms or medical history records. Other services will include access to wellness programmes and a clinic set up in the free zone that will allow users to get consultations virtually.

Idris, in turn, commented, "Providing businesses in one of the world's largest free zones with exceptional benefits is a milestone for us as one of the most trusted insurers in the UAE. Our offerings of exclusive health and office insurance plans will enrich the free zone's seamless services and help its ever-growing global list of businesses. We look forward to serving as a key touchpoint for the well-being of employees and their families, as well as the safety of offices."