UAE - The Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy and Mashreq have signed a MoU under which they will co-operate in the development of a banking educational hub at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This agreement showcases the parties’ mutual interest in establishing a framework of cooperation and exchange of information related to the development of banking and financial education programmes to maintain an effective talent pool in the banking sector.

In working together to establish a financial educational ecosystem, the duo will conduct "The Bankers" programme to recruit national participants into Mashreq Bank Conduct Development Programmes to train and certify Mashreq existing employees with an objective of up-skilling and re-skilling them; become an education and employment conduit to recruit and train competent UAE national employees based on the Mashreq Bank talent acquisition requirements/criteria.

To achieve these objectives, ADGM Academy and Mashreq will formalise a study proposal, which will highlight a complete banking education regime, and formalise a working group, which will clearly list deliverables and define time frames.

Mashreq will assist ADGM Academy in identifying the training needs of the banking sector, the on the job training and employability as per its human resources requirements, and in identifying and sponsoring graduates of ADGM Academy programmes.

Today’s agreement advances ADGM Academy’s flagship National Development Programme (NDP). The NDP is an extension of ADGM’s undertaking to develop national human capital and increase Emiratisation employability across key economic sectors, particularly financial services.

ADGM Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi said: "As an International Financial Centre supporting the UAE’s economic diversification, we work closely with key stakeholders to cater to the job market and business needs of our fast-growing economy as the nation enters a new era in its development path."

"At ADGM, we focus on human capital and talent management, not only to meet the demands of industry, but to strengthen the financial stability and long-term economic sustainability of Abu Dhabi and the UAE," he noted.

"We welcome public and private banks and financial institutions such as Mashreq to train, upskill and reskill their human capital assets with us. A diverse and highly competent workforce fosters innovation, generates greater growth and opens up more opportunities for our community, companies and industries," he added.

Mashreq Group CEO Ahmed Abdelaal said: "Mashreq has been one of the UAE’s best performing banks for over five decades. We have an expanding footprint across the Middle East and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world."

"Our story is about growth and that is why we value this collaboration with ADGM Academy. Because when our people grow, the bank grows. And when the bank grows, our country grows," he added.

