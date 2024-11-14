Bahrain International Airshow 2024 today (November 13) took off in style with a royal opening - including a world-class aircraft display by Royal Bahraini Air Force and national flag-carrier Gulf Air - followed by aircraft debuts and international attendance.

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, inaugurated the seventh edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024 this morning at Sakhir Air Base.

Speaking on the occasion, His Royal Highness the Deputy King emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to advancing priority sectors that drive economic diversification, a key objective of the kingdom’s comprehensive development led by His Majesty the King.

HRH the Deputy King acknowledged the relentless efforts of the national workforce in driving the Kingdom’s broad achievements, noting that their dedication and excellence are deeply valued by all.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad recognised Bahrain’s status as a global hub for specialised exhibitions and conferences, highlighting the measures taken to ensure their continued success, as demonstrated by the significant international participation in the event.

Announcements at the gala show came from a range of businesses in attendance across the show, said the event organisers.

Today Valo Aviation has become the kingdom’s inaugural business jet operator after receiving its Bahraini Air Operators Certificate (AOC), with the aim to manage 15 aircraft within the next two years from its home base of Manama.

IronNet, the AI-based collective defense cybersecurity company, and Asterion, a leader in counter-UAS technology, also announced today at the Bahrain International Airshow a partnership on the protection of critical infrastructure through the integration of AI-based cybersecurity and counter-UAS solutions.

Over 125 different types of aircraft are being showcased, providing visitors the opportunity to experience them close up, before a curated flying display of assets and aerobatic teams takes to the sky to demonstrate the latest innovations and technologies in the industry.

Aiming to be its busiest and most spectacular instalment yet, BIAS has also seen debuts from USDOD B-52H Stratofortress and flydubai within it’s static display.

Today’s afternoon flying display saw the skies above Sakhir Air Base filled with the world’s most renowned air display teams and aircraft, with showcases of the RBAF F-16, RSAF Saudi Hawks, RSAF Typhoon, IAF Sarang Helicopter Team, US DOD F-16, Gulf Air B787-9, US DOD P-8 Poseidon, PAF JF-17, and The Global Stars.

New companies from China, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Brazil in addition to the GCC countries, Europe and the US will be joining industry stalwarts like Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, Thales, Leonardo, CFM, DHL, Indra, BAE System, Otokar, DFS Aviation Jaramco, Alpha Star, Mukamala Aviation, DHL Worldwide and Gulf Air within 40 luxury chalets and an expanded exhibition hall.

In addition, families and the general public are in for a slew of special entertainment with an upgraded festival area, which can be accessed by shuttle buses from the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

Amongst these will be an Aviation Museum, science shows, pilot stilt-walkers, drummers, photo walls and selfie opportunities.

The Bahrain International Airshow is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee.

The Bahrain International Airshow will run until November 15. -TradeArabia News Service

