Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline, has launched a new direct route between London Gatwick and Jeddah, starting on March 31, 2025, that offers travellers more options and affordable fares.

Wizz Air’s new London Gatwick to Jeddah route will operate daily all year round, connecting the two vibrant cities.

This strategic addition to Wizz Air’s network highlights the airline’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible travel options while strengthening ties between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past three years, Wizz Air has significantly increased its capacity in Saudi Arabia, introducing numerous new routes and enhancing travel options, while contributing to the country’s connectivity in line with Vision 2030 and following a partnership agreement with Saudi Tourism Authority to increase connectivity to Europe and boost inbound visitors.

This route is one of many offerings that will leverage the Airbus A321XLR’s extended range and efficiency, revolutionising intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before.

“The Airbus A321XLR is the most cost-efficient aircraft of its class and, given the enhanced range capability, it enables Wizz Air to connect the furthest destinations in its network and further expand it, connecting cultures and continents,” said Andras Rado Head of Communications and Government affairs during a press conference in Jeddah.

“We’re excited to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London, while offering the most sustainable option for flying.

“We are already flying several 5-6 hour long ultra-low-cost routes with great satisfaction to our customers, and the XLR will extend our outstanding value proposition to 7–8-hour long flights.

“We are excited about the Wizz Air announcement on launching a direct route from London Gatwick to Jeddah Airport utilising the new Airbus A321 XLR (extra-long range) aircraft. This new aircraft type marks a new era of ultra-low fare travel on long-haul routes.

Kimmo Ruotsalainen Jedco’s General Manager of Aviation Business Development, said: “We as an airport are delighted to offer affordable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London Gatwick while providing the Wizz Air’s new route as an option traveling to UK.”

Wizz Air’s investment in Saudi Arabia includes the use of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, contributing to more sustainable travel.

The airline’s carbon intensity is estimated to be at least 30% lower than that of other carriers on the same routes, aligning with Wizz Air’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Since entering the Saudi market, Wizz Air has created over 1,500 job opportunities in the associated industries. The airline’s operational excellence is evident in its impressive on-time performance and high completion rates, ensuring a reliable travel experience for passengers.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).